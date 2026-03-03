Iranians want to talk, I said its too late!: Trump says Iran military, leadership gone

March 3, 2026   07:52 pm

US President Donald Trump says Iran’s military assets and leadership are “gone” and that it’s “too late” to hold talks with Iran, in a brief post on his Truth Social account.

“Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said ‘Too Late!’,” writes the president, in response to a Washington Post op-ed hailing his decision to attack Iran.

On Sunday, Trump said he would “be talking” with Iran’s leaders at their request, even as he continued with the US-Israeli bombing campaign and urged Iranians to topple the regime.

- Agencies

