US closes two embassies, reduces footprint in other countries in the region

March 3, 2026   08:01 pm

The United States has closed two embassies in the Middle East and reduced its diplomatic footprint in several other countries as strikes continue in the region.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia is closed today after the facility was struck by two suspected Iranian drones.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Kuwait has shut its doors “until further notice.”

The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from Kuwait.

On Monday, video obtained by Reuters and geolocated by CNN showed smoke rising from the area around the US embassy, and a source told CNN the embassy was struck on both Sunday and Monday.

The State Department has urged Americans to immediately leave the following 14 countries in the region due to “serious safety risks”:

Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
United Arab Emirates
Yemen

It has also asked non-emergency US government personnel and their families to leave the following countries:

Jordan
Bahrain
Qatar
Iraq
United Arab Emirates

Source: CNN

- Agencies

