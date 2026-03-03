US closes two embassies, reduces footprint in other countries in the region

The United States has closed two embassies in the Middle East and reduced its diplomatic footprint in several other countries as strikes continue in the region.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia is closed today after the facility was struck by two suspected Iranian drones.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Kuwait has shut its doors “until further notice.”

The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from Kuwait.

On Monday, video obtained by Reuters and geolocated by CNN showed smoke rising from the area around the US embassy, and a source told CNN the embassy was struck on both Sunday and Monday.

The State Department has urged Americans to immediately leave the following 14 countries in the region due to “serious safety risks”:

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

It has also asked non-emergency US government personnel and their families to leave the following countries:

Jordan

Bahrain

Qatar

Iraq

United Arab Emirates

Source: CNN

