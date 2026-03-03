Israel, US strikes hit building of body set to elect new Iran supreme leader
March 3, 2026 08:04 pm
Israeli and US strikes hit the building of a body tasked with electing Iran’s new supreme leader, local media reports.
“The American-Zionist criminals attacked the Assembly of Experts building in Qom,” south of Tehran, says the Tasnim news agency.
Local media shows footage of the building severely damaged in the strikes. Iran’s supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Saturday.
- Agencies