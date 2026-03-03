Israels Ben Gurion airport to gradually resume flights

Israels Ben Gurion airport to gradually resume flights

March 3, 2026   09:34 pm

Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, the country’s main international gateway near Tel Aviv, says Israeli airspace is set to gradually reopen overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with only one passenger flight per hour in the first phase.

The airport will eventually open to two passenger flights per hour in a second phase, Ben Gurion Airport said in a statement, without giving a timeline.

Israel’s airspace closed on Saturday at the start of US-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

Source: Al Jazeera

- Agencies

