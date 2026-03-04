Iranian missile hits largest US military base in Middle East, Qatar says

March 4, 2026   05:45 am

Qatar says an Iranian ballistic missile has struck Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, but did not cause any casualties.

The Qatari Defense Ministry said it had successfully intercepted another ballistic missile launched toward the country from Iran.

Meanwhile, Qatar said it has arrested 10 people suspected of links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

State news agency QNA said authorities arrested two cells thought to be “operating on behalf” of the IRGC in Qatar.

Seven of the 10 suspects were tasked with spying on Qatar’s military installations, QNA said, while the other three were assigned to carry out “acts of sabotage” and were trained in the use of drones.

“Locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities and installations, communication devices, and technological equipment were also found in their possession,” QNA reported.

