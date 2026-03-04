The CIA station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was also hit in Monday’s suspected Iranian drone strike on the US Embassy there, according to a source familiar with the matter.

There were no casualties, though there was significant damage to the building, which is in the same complex as the embassy, the source said.

The Washington Post first reported that the station was impacted in the strike. The CIA declined to comment on the matter.

CNN previously reported that two suspected Iranian drones had struck the embassy, which the Saudi defense minister said caused “limited fire and minor material damages.” No injuries were initially reported, a source familiar with the matter told CNN at the time.

An additional two suspected Iranian drones struck “at or near” the embassy, another source familiar with the matter said Monday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later said it had begun efforts to destroy “American political centers” in the region.

“The explosion at the Washington embassy in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is a move in this direction,” the IRGC posted on Telegram.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies