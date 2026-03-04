More than 1,000 civilians killed in Iran since war began, rights group reports

More than 1,000 people, including children, have been killed in Iran since the war began on Saturday, according to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The rights group said as of Tuesday afternoon ET, at least 1,097 civilians had been killed, including 181 children.

More than 5,400 civilians, including 100 children, have been injured, HRANA reported.

The group said its report is preliminary and is verifying hundreds more reported deaths.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies