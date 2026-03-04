Gunman linked to Jinthupitiya shooting arrested with narcotics

The gunman involved in the shooting and killing of an individual and injuring two children in Jinthupitiya recently has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (03) afternoon in the Grandpass Police Division by the Colombo Crime Division.

He was in possession of 11 grams and 830 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) at the time of the arrest.

The suspect is a 24-year-old resident of Colombo 13.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Colombo Crime Division.