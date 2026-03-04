Sri Lankan woman arrested for using forged documents to obtain Indian passport

March 4, 2026   08:19 am

A 48-year-old Sri Lankan woman was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police for allegedly using forged documents to obtain an Indian passport and attempting to travel to Sri Lanka.

The Central Crime Branch’s passport-fraud wing filed a case after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office lodged a complaint.

The arrested woman was Babylona, whose husband is an Indian. Police said that the woman’s parents are Sri Lankan, but she moved to India in 2015 and lived in Thanjavur district.

She acquired documents like Aadhar, PAN and voter ID and used them to secure an Indian passport. She was detained by the authorities at the airport on March 2 while attempting to board a flight to Sri Lanka.

Three days ago, another Sri Lankan woman was arrested for a similar offence.

The police issued a public advisory urging people not to rely on agents for passports or visas, and to apply through the Regional Passport Office with genuine documents.

Source:  DTNEXT
--Agencies 

