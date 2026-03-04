Heavy traffic congestion has been reported along the Colombo–Piliyandala Road due to an accident that occurred at Rattanapitiya this morning, police stated.

A lorry and a school van were involved in the accident, and it is reported that the vehicles subsequently collided with a lamppost by the roadside.

As a result, vehicular movement on the 120 route lane from Piliyandala towards Colombo has been disrupted, according to police.