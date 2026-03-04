Suspect arrested for selling diesel at inflated prices in Pulmoddai

An individual has been apprehended for selling diesel at inflated prices without a valid license at a retail outlet in Pulmoddai.

The arrest was carried out last evening (03) by a team of officers from the Pulmoddai Police Station, based on a tip-off.

During the raid, police seized 390 liters of diesel that had been illegally stockpiled.

The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Arafath Nagar in Pulmoddai, was taken into custody at the scene.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Kuchchaveli Magistrate’s Court today (04).

Further investigations are being conducted by the Pulmoddai Police.