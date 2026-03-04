PUCSL hands over report on substandard coal shipments to Sectoral Oversight Committee

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has handed over its report on investigations into the importation of nine coal shipments for the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai.

The PUCSL report on the controversial coal shipments has been handed over to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development as directed by the Committee Chairman Parliamentarian S.M. Marikkar.

The PUCSL launched an investigation into the importation of substandard coal based on the directive of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development chaired by MP Marikkar.

The Chairman said the coal imports that failed to meet specified quality standards had placed a financial burden exceeding Rs. 1.8 billion on the public.

He added the substandard coal has not only resulted in direct financial losses but also raised concerns regarding the operational efficiency of the power plants.