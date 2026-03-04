PM Harini holds talks with ADB on education sector reforms

A meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and officials of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was held at the Ministry of Education to discuss the Human Resource Development for Education Project (HRDEP).

Discussions focused on enhancing the quality and relevance of senior secondary education, strengthening the educator workforce, and improving education sector management, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to strengthen technical capacity and develop skilled human resources in the process of digitalizing the education sector.

She highlighted the present government’s focus on comprehensive system development, noting that the ultimate goal is to build strong human capital capable of leading the country forward in all spheres of national development.

ADB officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the government’s ongoing education reform process, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. They expressed readiness to provide technical expertise and extend support through international financing facilities to advance sectoral reforms.

The meeting was attended by ADB officials and technical experts, as well as the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe.