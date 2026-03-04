Final report on alleged sexual harassment incident in parliament tabled

The final investigation report into the alleged sexual harassment incident involving a female officer of Parliament has been tabled.

Accordingly, the Speaker of the House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne informed Parliament that the report was presented during today’s (04) sitting.

On July 25, 2025, the Parliamentary Staff Advisory Committee decided to conduct an external inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment incident involving an officer of the Department of Information Systems and Management of Parliament.

Based on the decision, the final report of the investigation conducted by retired High Court Judge Sujatha Alahapperuma was submitted to the Speaker on November 24, 2025.

Subsequently, in accordance with the decision taken at the Parliamentary Advisory Committee meeting held on February 19, 2026, the report has now been tabled in Parliament.

It was also stated that a copy of the report has been placed in the Parliamentary Library for the reference of Members of Parliament.

On January 07, 2025, Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman raised the matter in the Chamber, stating that a female employee of the Department of Information Systems and Management of Parliament had been subjected to sexual harassment. An internal inquiry was carried out based on the complaint and as the complainant was not satisfied with the outcome of the inquiry, the Parliamentary Staff Advisory Committee decided to conduct an external investigation into the matter.

Accordingly, retired High Court Judge Sujatha Alahapperuma summoned all relevant parties, reviewed the information related to the incident, and prepared this final report.

According to the final report submitted to the Speaker, it has been concluded based on the facts revealed during the investigation, that no sexual harassment had occurred to the officer who made the complaint.

Furthermore, the report states that no incidents of sexual harassment have occurred involving any other female officers in that division.