Fire breaks out at transformer in front of Kalutara District Secretariat

A fire has broken out today in a transformer located in front of the Kalutara District Secretariat, said Ada Derana reporter.

The fire reportedly lasted about 20 minutes, causing partial damage to the transformer unit.

The blaze has been brought under control through the joint efforts of the Kalutara Municipal Council Fire Brigade and employees of the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO).

Reports indicate that the incident caused panic among members of the public in the surrounding area.