Navy deploys vessels to rescue distressed ship in Southern Seas
March 4, 2026 10:40 am
A rescue mission has been launched by the Sri Lanka Navy after a distress call was received from an Iranian ship approximately 40 nautical miles off the Galle Harbour.
Sri Lanka Navy vessels are currently heading to the location to rescue those on board, the Ministry of Defence.
Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) stated that necessary measures are already being taken in connection with the incident.