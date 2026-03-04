Gold prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 13,000

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have recorded a sharp decline of Rs. 13,000, driven by a downward trend in the global gold market, according to latest market data.

As of this morning (04), the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Sea Street gold market in Colombo has dropped to Rs. 376,500, marking a significant decrease from yesterday’s (03) rate of Rs. 388,500.

Meanwhile, traders stated that the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which stood at Rs. 420,000 yesterday, has dropped to Rs. 407,000 today.