Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps say they control the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones.

“Currently, the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control of the Islamic Republic’s Navy,” says IRGC Navy official Mohammad Akbarzadeh in a statement issued on Fars news agency.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday the US Navy was ready to escort oil tankers through the crucial Gulf shipping route.

Source: AFP

--Agencies