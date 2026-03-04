The U.S. State Department has ordered non-emergency staff and their families working in the consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave the country due to safety concerns.

Staff at the embassy in the capital Islamabad were not affected by the order.

Pakistan shares a long western border with Iran and has a sizable Shiite Muslim minority.

At least 10 people were killed in Karachi on Sunday after protesters attempted to storm the consulate in the city, Pakistan’s largest.

Source: AP

--Agencies