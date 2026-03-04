SLTDA takes policy decision to refrain from LGBTQ-focused tourism in Sri Lanka, AG tells court

The Attorney General informed the Court of Appeal today (04) that the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has taken a policy decision to refrain from conducting tourism promotion programs specifically targeting the LGBTIQ community in Sri Lanka.

This was conveyed during the hearing of a petition seeking an order to invalidate a letter previously issued by the Chairman of the SLTDA to a non-governmental organization (NGO), said Ada Derana reporter.

The letter in question had granted approval for a project aimed at promoting LGBTQ-centered tourism within the country.

The petition was filed by a group including the Convener of the ‘Desha Hithaishi Jathika Vyaparaya’, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara.

When the case was taken up, Dr. Wasantha Bandara, one of the petitioners, was also present in court.