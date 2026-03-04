Israel says it has begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran

Israel says it has begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran

March 4, 2026   01:48 pm

A large explosion has been reported in eastern Tehran, according to Iranian state media and an AFP news agency reporter in the city.

It comes as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announces its air force has begun “broad scale strikes” on regime targets in the city.

The Israel Defense Forces have begun “broad scale strikes targeting Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran,” it said in a statement Wednesday morning.

This marks the tenth such wave of attacks since the latest conflict began on Saturday, according to the IDF. Earlier Wednesday, it said its overnight strikes had targeted what it described as command centers used by Iran’s feared internal security forces and the Basij militia.

“They hit quite hard last night, it was a bad night,” one resident in northern Tehran told CNN. “I don’t know where exactly they hit, but it felt like we could hear explosions from around us.”

They added that they wanted to get out of the city and flee into the mountains. “But we also don’t know where military assets are so its hard to tell where it is going to be safe,” the resident said.

Iranian state media reported explosions in several parts of the country Wednesday morning, with one photo geolocated by CNN showing a large plume of dark smoke near the city of Isfahan.

--Agencies 

