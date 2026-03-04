Govt to remove CESS levy on over 2,600 HS codes

The government has decided to remove the CESS levy on goods and material imported under 2,600 identified HS codes over a four-year period.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to remove the CESS levy on 2,634 HS codes over a four-year period from 2026 to 2029.

The cabinet paper in this regard was tabled by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.