Sri Lanka President condemns violence, assures support in phone call with UAE President

President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he held a phone call with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to express his sadness over the recent attacks suffered by the Emirates.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), he affirmed Sri Lanka’s solidarity with the UAE while condemning all forms of violence and terrorism.

The President further stated that Sri Lanka stands firmly with the UAE and is ready to assist in any way it can.