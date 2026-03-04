Cabinet nod to gazette bill seeking to abolish Chief of Defence Staff post

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to publish in the Government Gazette the draft bill seeking to repeal the Chief of Defence Staff Act No. 35 of 2009.

The initial decision to prepare the draft bill in question had received approval at the Cabinet Meeting held on February 24, 2025.

Accordingly, the Chief of Defence Staff (Repeal) Draft Bill, which has been prepared in three languages by the Legal Draftsman, has received the Attorney General’s clearance.

The Cabinet has now approved the proposal presented by the President to publish in the Government Gazette the draft bill to repeal and to subsequently table it in parliament for approval.