Cabinet nod to gazette bill seeking to abolish Chief of Defence Staff post

Cabinet nod to gazette bill seeking to abolish Chief of Defence Staff post

March 4, 2026   04:04 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to publish in the Government Gazette the draft bill seeking to repeal the Chief of Defence Staff Act No. 35 of 2009.

The initial decision to prepare the draft bill in question had received approval at the Cabinet Meeting held on February 24, 2025. 

Accordingly, the Chief of Defence Staff (Repeal) Draft Bill, which has been prepared in three languages by the Legal Draftsman, has received the Attorney General’s clearance.

The Cabinet has now approved the proposal presented by the President to publish in the Government Gazette the draft bill to repeal and to subsequently table it in parliament for approval.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)

Middle East Conflict; Sri Lanka could face a 'Balance of Payment' crisis if war continues experts (English)

Middle East Conflict; Sri Lanka could face a 'Balance of Payment' crisis if war continues experts (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)