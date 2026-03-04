Cabinet approves fertilizer subsidies for 2026 Yala season

Cabinet approves fertilizer subsidies for 2026 Yala season

March 4, 2026   04:40 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to provide financial assistance for fertilizers to farmers cultivating paddy fields for the 2026 Yala season.

At its meeting held on 2025-08-18, the Cabinet granted approval to provide fertilizer subsidies to farmers cultivating paddy lands for the 2025/26 Maha season and decided to continue the programme for the 2026 Yala season as well.

Accordingly, the proposal presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Land, Livestock, and Irrigation was approved, providing Rs. 25,000 per hectare (up to two hectares per farmer) for paddy cultivation. 

In addition, a subsidy of Rs. 15,000 per hectare (up to two hectares per farmer) will be granted for other crops cultivated in paddy lands where paddy is not grown, as recommended by the Director General of Agriculture and determined during seasonal meetings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)

Middle East Conflict; Sri Lanka could face a 'Balance of Payment' crisis if war continues experts (English)

Middle East Conflict; Sri Lanka could face a 'Balance of Payment' crisis if war continues experts (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)