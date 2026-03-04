Cabinet approves fertilizer subsidies for 2026 Yala season

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to provide financial assistance for fertilizers to farmers cultivating paddy fields for the 2026 Yala season.

At its meeting held on 2025-08-18, the Cabinet granted approval to provide fertilizer subsidies to farmers cultivating paddy lands for the 2025/26 Maha season and decided to continue the programme for the 2026 Yala season as well.

Accordingly, the proposal presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Land, Livestock, and Irrigation was approved, providing Rs. 25,000 per hectare (up to two hectares per farmer) for paddy cultivation.

In addition, a subsidy of Rs. 15,000 per hectare (up to two hectares per farmer) will be granted for other crops cultivated in paddy lands where paddy is not grown, as recommended by the Director General of Agriculture and determined during seasonal meetings.