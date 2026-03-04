Iran postpones state funeral for Khamenei

Iran announced that a state funeral for supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which had been planned for Wednesday evening in Tehran, was postponed “in anticipation of unprecedented turnout,” state television reported.

“The farewell ceremony for the martyred Imam has been postponed. The new date will be announced later,” Iranian television reported on Wednesday after Khamenei was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes over the weekend.

The three-day funeral was due to begin later today, with images on social media that showed preparations to get everything in place.

However, reports suggest that organisers have said that the ceremony will be postponed until there is infrastructure in place.

No date for when the ceremony will take place has been announced.

Source: AFP

--Agencies