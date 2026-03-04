Sri Lanka-Iran ties broadened significantly under Khameneis tenure: FM Vijitha Herath

March 4, 2026   06:18 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Heath today visited the Iranian Embassy in Colombo to offer his condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran on the recent passing of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Today l offered my deepest condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of His Eminence Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.”

“Our bilateral ties broadened significantly under his tenure. Sri Lanka remains appreciative of lran’s friendship. Our thoughts are with the Iranian people,” the foreign minister posted on ‘X’.

