US says Iran firing fewer missiles, US strikes to expand inland

March 4, 2026   09:58 pm

Iran is firing fewer missiles than it did at the start of the war on Feb 28, the top US general said on March 4, as he argued Iran’s military capabilities were greatly diminished as the United States expands its strikes inside Iran.

“We will now begin to expand inland striking progressively deeper into Iranian territory, and creating additional freedom of maneuver for US forces,” General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news briefing at the Pentagon.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States was winning in its war against Iran, even as he lamented six US troops killed so far in the conflict.

He added the US would outlast Iran.

Mr Hegseth confirmed that the US military sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, calling it the first sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II.

The US sinking was first reported by Reuters.

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death,” Mr Hegseth said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)

Middle East Conflict; Sri Lanka could face a 'Balance of Payment' crisis if war continues experts (English)

Middle East Conflict; Sri Lanka could face a 'Balance of Payment' crisis if war continues experts (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin