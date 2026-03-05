Middle East Conflict: No serious injuries to any Sri Lankans residing in affected countries  Officials

A meeting to review the measures currently in place to ensure the safety and welfare of the tourists and Sri Lankan migrant workers, as well as the next steps to be taken in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, was held this afternoon (04) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The President reviewed the programmes being implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism and the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation to address the issues faced by Sri Lankan workers abroad and tourists currently in the country.

It was noted that 24-hour emergency services have been activated through Embassies to assist Sri Lankans overseas and tourists and that these services are functioning effectively.

According to the latest reports, no serious injuries have been recorded among Sri Lankans residing in the affected countries. It was further stated that relevant Embassies have already been instructed to provide the necessary assistance to those who have sought support.

It has been noted that all information obtained via the hotline numbers established by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, aimed at offering essential support to tourists within the country and addressing inquiries and concerns of Sri Lankan workers overseas, is being regularly updated. To date, there have been 19 inquiries concerning visa expiration, 42 issues related to immigration and emigration permits and 1 request regarding financial matters; however, no requests for special aircraft services have been received thus far.

It was also decided to make requests through the relevant Embassies to grant a grace period for Sri Lankan workers employed abroad who have returned to the country, enabling them to report back to work.

The President further instructed officials to gather information on Sri Lankans who have travelled to Middle Eastern countries for tourism or business purposes and are unable to return and to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate their return.

Officials of SriLankan Airlines stated that, as aviation services are gradually returning to normal, the required facilities can be provided without difficulty.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilaka, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ruwan Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister of Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja, Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation W.W.S. Mangala, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority Sunil Jayaratne, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and Tourism Promotion Bureau Buddhika Hewawasam, Chairman of the Foreign Employment Bureau Kosala Wickramasinghe, Controller General of Immigration and Emigration Chaminda Pathiraja, Head of Airport Management Aruna Rajapaksa and several other officials.

- PMD