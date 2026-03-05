Majority of US Senate blocks effort to force Trump to end strikes

Majority of US Senate blocks effort to force Trump to end strikes

March 5, 2026   05:49 am

A majority of U.S. senators have voted against a bipartisan war powers resolution seeking to halt the military campaign against Iran.

The measure, backed by Democrats and a handful of Republicans, would require congressional authorization for hostilities against Iran, with sponsors arguing it reasserts Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war.

The tally in the 100-member chamber was 52-47 not to advance the war powers resolution.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies 

