Majority of US Senate blocks effort to force Trump to end strikes
March 5, 2026 05:49 am
A majority of U.S. senators have voted against a bipartisan war powers resolution seeking to halt the military campaign against Iran.
The measure, backed by Democrats and a handful of Republicans, would require congressional authorization for hostilities against Iran, with sponsors arguing it reasserts Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war.
The tally in the 100-member chamber was 52-47 not to advance the war powers resolution.
Source: Reuters
-Agencies