Group of 200 Indian tourists home-bound after evacuating UAE

March 5, 2026   06:17 am

A group of 200 Indian tourists has managed to evacuate the United Arab Emirates after a trip to visit the country’s Hindu temples left them stranded as the war broke out.

Yogi Overseas, the tour company which organised the trip had stated that the airspace disruptions kept the large group waiting for flights for days.

“Our first priority was to ensure that none of the passengers felt panic or discomfort,” said Kaushal Damesha, the head of the tour company. Damesha and a few of the other tour guides stayed behind in Dubai, but made sure to get the dozens of travellers out.

Some of those in the group were seniors and children, Damesha said.

“Our tour manager spent a lot of time interacting with the passengers, playing games with them and keeping them in good spirits,” he said.

After requesting flights from the UAE to anywhere in India, the last of the tour group was picked up today and are en route to their homes.

Source: BBC

- Agencies

