Showers expected in several areas after 2pm today

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. today, the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over other parts of the island.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, North-western and North-central provinces and in Mannar and Vavuniya districts during the early hours of the morning.