Explosion reported near tanker off Kuwait, crew safe, UKMTO says

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says it received a report of an incident 30 nautical miles southeast of Kuwait’s Mubarak Al Kabeer.

The master of a tanker at anchor reported hearing and seeing a large explosion on the port side before observing a small craft leaving the area, it said.

Oil was seen in the water from a cargo tank, potentially causing environmental impact, and the vessel had taken on water. All crew were safe, UKMTO added.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s interior ministry said a reported explosion on the port side of a tanker occurred outside the country’s territorial waters, at least 60 km (37 miles) from Mubarak Al Kabeer port.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies