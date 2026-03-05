Explosion reported near tanker off Kuwait, crew safe, UKMTO says
March 5, 2026 07:06 am
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says it received a report of an incident 30 nautical miles southeast of Kuwait’s Mubarak Al Kabeer.
The master of a tanker at anchor reported hearing and seeing a large explosion on the port side before observing a small craft leaving the area, it said.
Oil was seen in the water from a cargo tank, potentially causing environmental impact, and the vessel had taken on water. All crew were safe, UKMTO added.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s interior ministry said a reported explosion on the port side of a tanker occurred outside the country’s territorial waters, at least 60 km (37 miles) from Mubarak Al Kabeer port.
Source: Reuters
