Nepal goes to polls in first general election since government-toppling Gen Z protests last year

March 5, 2026   08:42 am

Nepalese on Thursday morning (March 5, 2026) started to reach polling booths to cast their vote in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest that toppled the K. P. Sharma Oli-led government last year.

More than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese will be exercising their franchise to elect the 275-member House of Representatives from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The voting started at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected.

Addressing a press meet on the eve of the polls, Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari on Wednesday (March 4, 2026) had said that all preparations for the election had been completed and urged voters to participate actively and enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies 

 

