Iran launches missiles at Israel as attacks in Middle East commence for sixth day

March 5, 2026   09:15 am

Iran launched missiles at Israel earlier this morning (05) as aerial attacks in the Middle East commenced for a sixth day after an American submarine sank an Iranian warship in south of Sri Lanka and Iran threatened the destruction of military and economic infrastructure across the region.

Israel announced the incoming attack shortly after its military said it had begun new strikes in Lebanon targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Three separate alerts were issued in two hours, and reporters from Agence France-Presse heard explosions in Jerusalem, but the military has since cleared people to leave shelters.

- Agencies

