Two Indian nationals arrested at BIA with over 3kg of Kush and hashish

March 5, 2026   09:48 am

Two Indian nationals who attempted to smuggle a consignment of narcotics into the country have been arrested by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit yesterday (04).

The suspects, aged 26 and 37, had arrived from Thailand onboard Thai AirAsia FD 142 flight.

Upon inspection, Customs officers had discovered substantial quantities of narcotic substances concealed in their hand luggage.

One passenger was found in possession of 1,525 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis, with an estimated street value of Rs. 15,250,000, along with 182 grams of hashish valued at approximately Rs. 1,820,000.

The other passenger was apprehended with 1,513 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs. 15,130,000.

Following preliminary investigations, the duo, along with the seized narcotics, were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations and the initiation of legal proceedings.

