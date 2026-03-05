Businessman remanded over Rs. 5 mln bribery charges

Businessman remanded over Rs. 5 mln bribery charges

March 5, 2026   10:04 am

A businessman has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 5 million.

According to the Commission, the suspect had allegedly accepted the bribe in return for providing assistance to secure bail for an individual who had been arrested and remanded by the Illegal Assets or Property Investigation Division. 

He had also reportedly promised to facilitate measures to prevent the arrest of the suspect’s family members.

The arrested individual has been identified as a businessman residing in the Colombo 12 area, the Commission said.

After being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, the suspect has been remanded until March 13.

