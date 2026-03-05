Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Embassy of Iran in Colombo this morning (05) to express condolences over the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran.

A special program has been organized at the Iranian Embassy in Colombo for people to convey their condolences regarding the Iranian leader’s death.

Accordingly, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the embassy and signed a condolence message.

Subsequently, the former President also expressed his condolences to the officials of the embassy.