Ex-President Ranil expresses condolences over the passing of Irans Supreme Leader

Ex-President Ranil expresses condolences over the passing of Irans Supreme Leader

March 5, 2026   10:47 am

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Embassy of Iran in Colombo this morning (05) to express condolences over the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran.

A special program has been organized at the Iranian Embassy in Colombo for people to convey their condolences regarding the Iranian leader’s death.

Accordingly, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the embassy and signed a condolence message.

Subsequently, the former President also expressed his condolences to the officials of the embassy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)

President should focus on more complex issues, SL must focus on attracting investments Opposition (English)