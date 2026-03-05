Lorry driver arrested for assaulting two police officers in Kalutara

Lorry driver arrested for assaulting two police officers in Kalutara

March 5, 2026   11:17 am

A lorry driver who allegedly assaulted two police officers and tore their uniforms has been arrested by the Kalutara South Police.

According to police, the incident had occurred when the two officers attempted to arrest the driver for reckless driving.

The suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Payagala, police said.

Police stated that the suspect was driving the lorry towards Katukurunda when he was stopped at a roadblock at the Nagoda Junction. 

The assault reportedly took place following an argument that arose during the inspection.

The two injured police officers were admitted to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital for treatment. One of the officers had sustained a cut on his left hand.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)