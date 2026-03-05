Lorry driver arrested for assaulting two police officers in Kalutara

A lorry driver who allegedly assaulted two police officers and tore their uniforms has been arrested by the Kalutara South Police.

According to police, the incident had occurred when the two officers attempted to arrest the driver for reckless driving.

The suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Payagala, police said.

Police stated that the suspect was driving the lorry towards Katukurunda when he was stopped at a roadblock at the Nagoda Junction.

The assault reportedly took place following an argument that arose during the inspection.

The two injured police officers were admitted to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital for treatment. One of the officers had sustained a cut on his left hand.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.