Customs detects over 52kg of narcotics in air cargo sent from Malaysia

Customs detects over 52kg of narcotics in air cargo sent from Malaysia

March 5, 2026   12:23 pm

Sri Lanka Customs officers attached to a warehouse in Peliyagoda have detected over 52kg of narcotics concealed in assorted food packages shipped from Malaysia through air cargo.

During an examination conducted yesterday (04), Customs officers have found approximately 51.07 kilograms of Hashish, with an estimated street value of Rs. 510.7 million and 1.07 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine (‘Ice’) valued at approximately Rs. 25.4 million.

The total estimated value of the seized narcotics amounts to Rs. 536.1 million, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The packages have been addressed to four individuals residing in Colombo 10,14 and 15.

Following preliminary investigations, the suspects, together with the seized narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.

PNB officers are expected to take legal proceedings subsequently.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)