Customs detects over 52kg of narcotics in air cargo sent from Malaysia

Sri Lanka Customs officers attached to a warehouse in Peliyagoda have detected over 52kg of narcotics concealed in assorted food packages shipped from Malaysia through air cargo.

During an examination conducted yesterday (04), Customs officers have found approximately 51.07 kilograms of Hashish, with an estimated street value of Rs. 510.7 million and 1.07 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine (‘Ice’) valued at approximately Rs. 25.4 million.

The total estimated value of the seized narcotics amounts to Rs. 536.1 million, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The packages have been addressed to four individuals residing in Colombo 10,14 and 15.

Following preliminary investigations, the suspects, together with the seized narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.

PNB officers are expected to take legal proceedings subsequently.