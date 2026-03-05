Israels main airport reopens

March 5, 2026   12:28 pm

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport has been reopened after it was shut down five days ago at the start of the joint Israeli and US military strikes on Iran.

A first repatriation flight from Athens landed at the airport this morning bringing home Israelis who were stranded abroad.

Israeli airlines are expected to help fly back an estimated 100,000 Israelis who have been unable to return since Israel closed its airspace on Saturday.

Israeli authorities approved a partial reopening of airspace in stages, subject to security developments.

Meanwhile, Iran launched missiles at Israel overnight as aerial attacks in the Middle East continued for a sixth day.

The US and Israel had intensified their bombing of Iran yesterday. Israel’s military also targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold after it issued a warning to residents.

Air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to warn of incoming rocket fire after an earlier lull.

Explosions could be heard as the missiles were intercepted by air defences.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Israel is easing some restrictions on the public due to a decline in the number of rockets being fired from Iran.

An Israeli military spokesman suggested efforts to target Iranian missile stocks and launch sites had paid off.

In Iran, blasts have again been reported in the capital Tehran while there have been more deadly Israeli air strikes in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials said more than 80,000 people have been displaced due to the new round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

