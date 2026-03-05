Another Iranian vessel near Sri Lankas Exclusive Economic Zone, Cabinet Spokesman

Another Iranian vessel near Sri Lankas Exclusive Economic Zone, Cabinet Spokesman

March 5, 2026   12:30 pm

The second Iranian vessel is also not currently within Sri Lanka’s territorial waters, but is located in the Exclusive Economic Zone close to Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary, according to Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Speaking in Parliament today (05), the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa revealed that another Iranian ship was positioned near the Port of Colombo.

Responding to this, the Minister stated that the government possesses far more information than what the Opposition Leader is aware of. He said that the government is intervening in order to resolve the issue while minimizing loss of life and safeguarding regional peace.

He further added that a detailed report will be presented to Parliament once the relevant activities are concluded.

