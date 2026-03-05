Female lawyer sentenced to 12 years in prison for preparing forged deeds

A female attorney, convicted of preparing forged deeds, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Colombo High Court today (05).

The order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne following a lengthy trial, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the ruling stated that the sentence is to be served within six years.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the accused lawyer on two charges, including preparing forged deeds for a land in the Borella area.

Delivering the verdict, the High Court Judge stated that the prosecution had succeeded in proving both charges against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the judge ordered six years of rigorous imprisonment for each charge, totaling 12 years.

However, the judgment clarified that the 12-year sentence should be served within six years.

During the trial, it was also revealed that the convicted lawyer is a 61-year-old mother of two children.