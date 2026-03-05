Power outages reported across Sri Lanka

A technical fault in the electricity supply system between Anuradhapura and Vavuniya resulted in power outages in several areas across the island, according to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Due to the technical fault, the CEB said a change in the frequency of the national power grid occurred, which caused the steam turbine at the Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Plant to shut down and be disconnected from the system.

As a result, the national grid lost about 55 megawatts of power capacity, leading to power outages in several parts of the island.

However, the Ceylon Electricity Board stated that the situation was restored to normal within a few minutes.