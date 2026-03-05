US committed atrocity, will bitterly regret: Iranian FM on attack on warship IRIS Dena in Indian Ocean

US committed atrocity, will bitterly regret: Iranian FM on attack on warship IRIS Dena in Indian Ocean

March 5, 2026   02:24 pm

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday accused the United States of committing an “atrocity” after a US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka. 

His remarks marked the first official acknowledgment by Tehran of the warship’s sinking amid the escalating conflict between Iran and the US.

‘US will come to bitterly regret’

Araghchi made the comment on X, saying “the US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores.”

“Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” he added.

Sri Lankan Navy recovers 87 bodies

A US submarine on Wednesday torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka’s coast when it was returning after participating in the Milan naval exercise, a multilateral wargame hosted by India. 

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, confirming the strike, said at a Pentagon media briefing that it was the first sinking of an enemy warship by a torpedo since World War II.

The Associated Press, quoting Sri Lankan Navy, reported that 87 bodies were recovered and that 32 people were rescued following the sinking of the warship IRIS Dena. “An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo,” Hegseth said.

The incident marks a major escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf and throwing up questions relating to maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

The Pentagon has also released a short video of the sinking of the Iranian frigate.

The US and Israel launched the war Saturday, targeting Iran’s leadership, missile arsenal and nuclear program while suggesting that toppling the government is a goal. But the exact aims and timelines have repeatedly shifted, signalling an open-ended conflict.

The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, more than 50 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The United Nations says 100,000 people fled the Iranian capital in the war’s first two days alone.

Source: India TV

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

SriLankan Airlines announces resumption of limited operations to Middle East (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

US confirms submarine sank Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with torpedo (English)

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

US, Israel continue to launch major strikes on Iran; Death toll nearing 800 including 176 children (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)

Global conflicts must be resolved swiftly; President assures major fuel, gas shortage unlikely (English)