ASP Rohan Olugala assumes duties as Director of Walana Anti-Vice Unit

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohan Olugala has officially assumed duties today (05) as the Director of the Central Anti-Vice Striking Unit in Panadura.

In addition to his current position, ASP Olugala will also head the Special Task Force (STF)–attached unit tasked with seizing illegal narcotics and preventing organized crime across the island.

ASP Olugala has previously led numerous local and international police operations aimed at apprehending high-profile criminals and bringing them to justice.

Among the most recent and successful operations led by him were the arrest of notorious criminals, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and ‘Commando Salinda’ in Indonesia, as well as the arrest of five wanted suspects in Nepal, including Ishara Sewwandi, a main suspect in the murder of organized crime gang leader ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.