Irans internet blackout hits 120 hours

March 5, 2026   03:27 pm

Iran’s internet blackout has now passed 120 hours, with connectivity in the country flatlining at around 1% of its typical levels, according to independent watchdog organization NetBlocks.

Netblocks added that Iranian telecommunications companies are engaging in “Orwellian” behavior, threatening legal action against users attempting to access the global internet.

The move has made it difficult to obtain a full picture of what’s happening within Iran.

Meanwhile, explosions rocked Tehran again this morning leaving more residents unsure whether to leave or stay put, a man who fled the city told CNN.

Loud bangs were heard in the Iranian capital Thursday morning, the semi-official state news agency Tasnim reported.

“The bombing is everywhere - north, south, east, west. They seem to be going for anything and everything,” a resident told CNN, speaking anonymously for fear of reprisals.

The man – who fled Tehran with his wife, a doctor, a few nights ago – described the uncertainty of living under continuing attacks. “You never know what or who is a target.”

Earlier this week, a TV and radio antenna near their home was hit, shaking the entire neighborhood.

Now they are settled in a small town near Damavand, Iran’s tallest peak, he said the nights are filled with the sound of fighter jets, though no impacts have reached their area.

“A lot of friends and family are staying put in Tehran for now, because the thinking is no matter where you go, something there will be targeted,” he said.

Heading south means fearing foreign forces at the borders, while going north risks getting trapped on the congested Chalus highway, he added. “Many people are thinking it’s better to just stay where you are.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies

