Ex-SLAF officer files petition challenging Suresh Sallays 90-day detention order

March 5, 2026   03:49 pm

A retired officer of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has filed a Fundamental Rights petition challenging the 90-day detention order on arrested former head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Several individuals, including the Minister of Defence, have been named as respondents in the petition, Ada Derana reporter said.

