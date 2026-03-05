MP claims two coal grinding machines not working at Norochcholai Power Plant

March 5, 2026   05:04 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament (MP) Nalin Bandara claims that two coal grinding machines (pulverizers) at the Norochcholai Power Plant have become inoperative.

Speaking in Parliament today (05), the MP alleged that as a result of this one unit of the power plant is currently operating at a reduced capacity.

He further noted, “There is a serious situation at the Norochcholai Power Plant. Two coal grinding machines have stopped functioning. Because of this, one plant is operating at a lower capacity. In addition, excessive smoke emissions are being reported.”

Meanwhile, MP Hector Appuhamy alleged that operations at one unit of the Norochcholai Power Plant had to be suspended due to the burning of substandard coal.

Addressing Parliament today (05), he said that thick black smoke is currently being emitted from the chimney of one unit at the power plant.

He also claimed that information has been received indicating that the filter system installed in the chimney has been removed.

“The chimney of one plant at Norochcholai is currently releasing black smoke, which has covered the surrounding area. The reason is the burning of substandard coal, which forced the shutdown of operations in one plant yesterday (04). We have also received information that the filter system in the chimney has been removed. Due to this situation, severe environmental damage has occurred in the area,” the MP added.

