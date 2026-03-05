Sri Lanka expressed grave concern over escalation of hostilities: FM on phone call with Irans FM
March 5, 2026 05:19 pm
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath has held a phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi yesterday (04) to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that during the discussion, “Sri Lanka expressed grave concern over the escalation of hostilities and reaffirmed the importance of diplomatic dialogue to restore regional peace.”