Sri Lanka expressed grave concern over escalation of hostilities: FM on phone call with Irans FM

March 5, 2026   05:19 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath has held a phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi yesterday (04) to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that during the discussion, “Sri Lanka expressed grave concern over the escalation of hostilities and reaffirmed the importance of diplomatic dialogue to restore regional peace.”

